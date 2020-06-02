Iran to host 16th Resistance Intl. Film Festival

Resistance International Film Festival is regarded as one of the most prestigious international film festivals in Iran.

The goal of the Festival is to create an atmosphere of dialogue, understanding of current human sufferings, and to share experiences and new ideas.

The three-fold mission is to create an atmosphere of dialogue by recognizing activists and filmmakers, foster the human spirit of brotherhood, peace, and resisting oppression, and use the language of film to fight terrorism and violence.

Filmmakers around the world are welcome to submit documentaries and features relevant to the festival topics. Films with the topics relevant to "Health Defenders", "Sacred Defence", and "Resistance" will be given special attention.

The 16th edition of the festival will be held on 21-27 November 2020.

