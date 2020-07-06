Resistance International Film Festival opens for entries

The entries will be competing in two separate sections, namely Fiction and Documentary, and will compete in eight categories including the “Healthcare Defenders” category dedicated to healthcare workers for their selfless and heroic efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event divided into two “National” and “International” sections will be held on September 21-27 and November 21-27, celebrating the “Sacred Defense” and “Basij” weeks respectively.

The National Section will be held in Tehran while the International Section is scheduled to take place in the southern city of Kerman, where prominent Iranian anti-terror commander Major General Qassem Soleimani has been buried.

Resistance International Film Festival is regarded as one of the most prestigious international film festivals in Iran.

The goal of the festival is to create an atmosphere of dialogue, understanding of current human sufferings, and to share experiences and new ideas.

The three-fold mission is to create an atmosphere of dialogue by recognizing activists and filmmakers, foster the human spirit of brotherhood, peace, and resisting oppression, and use the language of film to fight terrorism and violence.

Filmmakers around the world are welcome to submit documentaries and features relevant to the festival topics.

Films with the topics relevant to "Health Defenders", "Sacred Defence", and "Resistance" will be given special attention.

