Poster of Iran’s intl. 'Health Defenders' film fest. unveiled

Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki, the Spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Sima Sadat Lari, the Deputy Head for Cultural and Social Affairs of Basij Abdolreza Azadi, Head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour, Head of the Ravayat-e Fath Cultural Foundation Yashar Naderi, Director of the festival Mehdi Azimi-Mirabadi, and Head of the Public Relations and Information Center of 16th Resistance International Film Festival Seyyed Ahad Mikaeilzadeh attended the unveiling ceremony.

The 16th International Resistance Film Festival will be held on September 21-27.

The event is coincided with the Sacred Defense Week covering the sections "Defenders of Health" and 21st to 27th November in sections "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition. "

MNA/