'113' to go on screen at Hungary’s Busho filmfest.

Directed by Neda Assef, the 8-minute title is about soldier number 113 who is overtired and has fallen asleep in the military base conference room, in which the meeting sessions are held. When he wakes up, things have gone out of control.

‘113’ will be running at the competition program of the 16th Busho fest.

The 16th edition of the Busho Budapest Short Independent Film Festival has picked 66 films from 23 countries, including Germany, Ireland, France, Belgium and Canada.

The event will be held on September 1-6, 2020.

