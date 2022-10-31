Natl. security stability requires focusing on passive defense

Vahid Jalalzadeh made the remarks on Monday at the National Conference of Passive defense and stated that paying due attention to passive defense is one of the most important requirements for the management of proactive threats and all-out development of security.

As Iran is facing serious threats and hybrid warfare, passive defense has been turned into one of the most important issues of the country, so the sustainability of national security requires concentrating on the concept of passive defense, he emphasized.

The importance of the issue of defense is so high that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution stressed that if senior managers of the country fail to understand the significance of the issue, the country would be exposed to irreparable threats.

The country would witness irreparable damages in absence of passive defense, especially in the field of cyberattacks, he reiterated.

