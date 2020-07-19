Iran reacts to errors, assumption made in Bloomberg's column

The full text of the letter follows:

Lake’s column is one that against all journalistic standards encourages violence, terror, and sabotage, and makes a number of factual errors and assumptions.

Firstly, praising the illegal assassination of nuclear scientists and encouraging sabotage in Iran’s infrastructures amounts to what are inhumane, barbaric acts that promote violence and terrorism. Such measures do nothing less than keeping tensions high and could ignite a full range escalation. Iran has publicly announced: “If it’s concluded that a regime or a government had a hand in the incident, directly or indirectly, the Islamic Republic will respond decisively.”

Secondly, five years ago, we reached a historic agreement, the JCPOA, or Iran Nuclear Deal, which addressed different aspects of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. It was only after two years of intensive, difficult negotiations that all parties were satisfied that all issues had been resolved. It was the Trump administration that unilaterally withdrew from this international accord and violated UN Security Council resolution 2231, which enshrined it in international law. Consequently, the rest of the world has strongly criticized this blatant US retreat from its obligations.

Thirdly, it should be mentioned that Iran has been the biggest victim of chemical weapons attacks in contemporary history, courtesy of Saddam Hussein, who was supported by the West in his war on Iran. These attacks were accompanied not only by silence but also with the shameful aid of Western countries. Iran has no program or plans to produce chemical weapons, and the claim made in the opinion piece is not just bizarre, but completely fallacious.

Alireza Miryousefi,

Minister and head of media office,

Mission of I.R. Iran to the UN

On July 2, the Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization Kamalvandi revealed the occurrence of an incident in one of the under-construction sheds in Natanz Nuclear facility. This incident had not any casualties and also has not incurred any damage to the current activities of the facility.

Referring to the incident that took place in Natanz enrichment facility, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said in case a regime or a government is involved in the Natanz incident, Iran will react decisively.

Kamlvandi later said that "while the Western-Zionist media has attributed the Natanz incident to sabotage or attack, there is no sign of condemnation of the attack in their explanation."

"Such stances by the Western media and officials are double standards and unacceptable," he added.

