Statistics showing Iranian nation's good record in fight against coronavirus: Rouhani

“The statistics of patients and recovered people show that the medical staff and our nation have had a good record in the fight against coronavirus.,” said President Rouhani in the cabinet session on Sunday.

“We hope that in the coming weeks and months with the help of the people, we will be able to overcome this virus and achieve a more reassuring point every day,” he added.

Referring to the problems of all countries in dealing with coronavirus, Rouhani said, “All countries have had different issues in combating coronavirus,” adding, “Despite all the issues in the economic sector, we have made extensive efforts in fighting against coronavirus.”

Updating…

ZZ/ 4938669