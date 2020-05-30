Rouhani congratulates Croatia on national day

In a message on Saturday, Rouhani said, “On behalf of the Iranian government and nation, I would like to extend congratulations on the occasion of May 30, the national day of the Republic of Croatia, to your Excellency and the people your country.”

Referring to the “the many commonalities in the field of culture and extensive capacities for cooperation in the political, economic, scientific and technological fields,” he expressed hope that “the relations between the two countries would be further expanded in order to ensure the interests of the two friendly nations of Iran and Croatia.”

"I ask God Almighty for your health and success, and for the progress and prosperity of the Croatian people," Rouhani concluded.

Croatia celebrates Statehood Day on 30 May to mark its decision in 1991 on starting the process of separation from other former Yugoslav republics.

