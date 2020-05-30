Rouhani urges accelerated study of bill on protections for women

Rouhani, in his Saturday order to the presidential aide for legal affairs Laya Joneidi, also underlined the vitality of development of the bills on "National Institute for Human Rights and Citizenship" and "Civil Liability of Public Institutions".

Calling for cooperation between the Iranian Judiciary system with the government, he ordered accelerated study and ratification of a bill that protects women and girls against violence.

The Iranian President also underlined cooperation between the administration and the Parliament for ratification of the proposed bills and their implementation in the near future.

