Global coronavirus cases near 5.8 million

According to the latest figures, 5,794,000 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 357,509 and recoveries amounting to 2,499,544.

United States, Brazil, Russia, Spain, UK, Italy, France and Germany are respectively the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The number of US coronavirus deaths has reached 102,107 with the country’s total infections standing at 1,745,803.

For two days now, Brazil’s daily new deaths surpassed those in the US. It now has the second-highest number of cases globally, recording 25,697 deaths and 414,661 total cases till Thursday.

Russia reported on Wednesday a total of 370,680 cases since the beginning of the outbreak, while the country’s total deaths reached 3,968.

Spain with 283,849 cases and 27,118 stands next in the row.

Iran also announced on Wednesday a total of 141,591 cases of COVID-19, putting the death toll at 7,564 and the number of recoveries at 111,176.

MR