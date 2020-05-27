MPs sworn in as presiding board set to be elected on Thursday

The newly-elected MPs sworn in today in a ceremony held to mark the start of the 11th Parliament. They swore to defend Islam and achievements and principles of the Islamic Revolution, always adhere to independence and improvement of the country, defend the rights of the nation, and obey the constitution.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

As a tradition, lawmakers would go to Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum on the opening day of the Parliament but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, such a program has been ruled out this year. Instead, MPs renew allegiance to Imam Khomeini’s ideals while commemorating anonymous martyrs buried in the Parliament.

The opening ceremony was held with some guests in attendance including President Rouhani.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also issued a message to the new Parliament.

MAH/ 4935179