In previous years, the speech was delivered at Imam Khomeini's mausoleum in Tehran but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year the Leader will address the nation via a televised speech.

Ayatollah Khamenei delivered his latest televised speech on May 22, on the occasion of the International Quds Day. He spoke with the Muslims around the world on the issue of Palestine and the Israeli regime's crimes against humanity.

