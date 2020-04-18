  1. Politics
Kuwaiti National Assembly speaker voices solidarity with Iran in COVID-19 battle

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – In a phone conversation, the current speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq al-Ghanim voiced solidarity with Iran in the fight against the coronavirus and wished the Iranian Parliament Speaker swift recovery.

Marzouq al-Ghanim held a phone conversation with the Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Saturday.

“You are a valuable and influential figure in the region, and on behalf of the Kuwaiti Emir and people, I wish you recovery.” Marzouq al-Ghanim noted and further expressed the solidarity of Kuwaiti people with the Iranian nation in the fight against COVID-19.

Larijani was tested positive for the COVID-19 in early April. He has been in quarantine and under treatment since then and now he is reportedly recovering from the disease.

Officials from around the world had wished the Iranian politician speedy recovery after the news came out. He has recovered and will head the Parliament sessions this week. 

