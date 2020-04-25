  1. Politics
Apr 25, 2020, 5:29 PM

Larijani congratulates Muslim counterparts on Ramadan

Larijani congratulates Muslim counterparts on Ramadan

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani extended Ramadan congratulations to parliament speakers of Islamic countries.

In a Saturday message, Larijani noted that this holy month provides a perfect opportunity for the Muslim world to promote unity.

He added that the Iranian Parliament welcomes the strengthening of ties with all Islamic countries’ parliaments.

Larijani also hoped that this holy month would open a new chapter in brotherly ties among Muslim states and in fight against Covid-19.

The Iranian lawmaker also wished all the leaders, parliament members, and nations of the Muslim world health and prosperity, in particular after beating the coronavirus.

Also, First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri in separate messages on Saturday congratulated the advent of Holy Month of Ramadan to his counterparts in the Islamic countries.

MNA/4909103

News Code 158000

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News