May 24, 2020, 5:41 PM

Iran Foreign Minister hopes for a united Islamic Ummah

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – In a tweet in Arabic on Sunday, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif hoped that the Islamic Ummah would move towards unity, as well as a brilliant human civilization.

His tweet came on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, marking an end to the fasting month of Ramadan.

"On the day of Eid al-Fitr, we ask God Almighty to lead the Islamic Ummah on its continuous path towards unity and dignity and to create a model of brilliant human civilization," he wrote in Arabic. 

"We firmly believe in the capabilities of this nation, and we are confident that the sacrifices of nations in the future will be a celebration of victory over occupation, domination, and oppressive sanctions," he added.

