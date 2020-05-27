Iran produces major portion of MS drugs despite US inhumane sanctions: MFA

“Despite US sanctions imposed against the country, a major part of the MS drugs are produced in Iran,” the ministry announced in its Instagram page on the occasion of World MS Day on Wednesday.

While meeting pharmaceutical and medical needs, Iranian pharmacists have alleviated the suffering of MS patients and their families, the Foreign Ministry added.

The ministry has emphasized that Iran is ready to share its experiences with other countries in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis [MS].

World MS Day is observed globally on 30th May every year. The aim of the day is to raise awareness of multiple sclerosis and bring together those who are living with the condition to share their stories.

