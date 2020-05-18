  1. Politics
May 18, 2020, 9:23 AM

Russia sends three batches of fabric for face masks to Iran

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) –Russia has delivered to Iran three batches of fabric for manufacturing face masks, a press attache of the Russian diplomatic mission Andrei Ganenko said.

"Three flights were carried out on May 7, May 14 and May 15 with the fabric for manufacturing masks," Ganenko said, according to TASS.

In April, the Iranian Embassy in Russia said the country was in dire need of medical masks, lung ventilators, and test systems. Iran sent the respective lists to a number of countries, including Russia.

On 29 March, a shipment containing medical masks, disinfectant gels, and medical equipment from Moscow was delivered to Iran's Ambassador to Russia.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that 1,806 new COVID-19 infections have been identified in the country during the past 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 120,198 with a total death toll of 6,988.

