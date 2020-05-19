Pres. Rouhani issues regulations of ‘General Soleimani World Award’

The order is based on a resolution by Iran's Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution.

The award has been formulated and approved in order to promote and preserve high human and Islamic values in the fields of struggle, self-sacrifice, and resistance against the global arrogance front and to honor and protect the strives and sacrifices of Major General Qassem Soleimani.

The General Soleimani World Award will be granted at two levels and in proportion to the geographical scope and effectiveness of self-sacrifice, with the titles of "General Soleimani Supreme Award" and "General Soleimani Award" biannually.

The award is also granted in the main category of "struggle and resistance" and six sub-fields of "people and society", "culture and art", "politics", "education and research", "media" and "sports" to qualified candidates according to the decision of specialized committees.

A 19-member council will be responsible for the award's policy-making. The council includes Iran’s Foreign Minister, the Sports and Youth Minister, the head of the Radio and Television Organization, and representatives of Lebanese Hezbollah, Palestine’s Hamas, the Islamic Jihad movement, and the Yemeni Ansarullah.

