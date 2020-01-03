IRGC confirms reports on Qasem Soleimani martyrdom

Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was martyred in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) confirmed.

Issuing a statement IRG announced that the Iranian commander was martyred in an US airstrike early morning today.

The strike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) and some of other forces of the PMU along with their guests.