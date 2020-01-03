  1. Politics
IRGC confirms reports on Qasem Soleimani martyrdom

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) –Commander of IRGC Quds Brigade, General Qasem Soleimani was martyred in US airstrike in Baghdad.

Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was martyred in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) confirmed.

Issuing a statement IRG announced that the Iranian commander was martyred in an US airstrike early morning today.

The strike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) and some of other forces of the PMU along with their guests.

Issuing a statement the PMU announced the Israeli regime and the US are behind this act of terror.
Pentagon also announced that Gen. Soleimani was killed on the US President Donald Trump's order.
