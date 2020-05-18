  1. Politics
May 18, 2020, 11:00 PM

Iran to give crushing response to protect its security: Hatami

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will give a quick, decisive, and crushing response to enemies in order to defend its national interests and security.

He made the remarks in a joint meeting of the Ministry of Defense with the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament on Monday.

Referring to the progress made in the fields of ground, air, naval, electronic, and aerospace battle, especially the missile achievements, he noted, “The Ministry of Defense has made remarkable progress in the first two years of the current administration.”

He went on to say that unveiling indigenous short, medium, and long-range air defense systems such as Bavar-373 and 15- Khordad made it possible to make Iran’s airspace even safer than before.

Hatami further maintained that after the martyrdom of Lt. General Soleimani by US terrorist forces, Iran’s Armed forces launched a missile attack on Ain al-Assad airbase and overthrew US false hegemony in the region and the world which proved that the Islamic Republic will give a quick, decisive, and crushing response to enemies in order to defend its national interests and security.

