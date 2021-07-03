  1. Politics
Iran owes security to Gen. Soleimani, his companions

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force Commander says the Islamic Republic owes its security to Martyr General Qassem Soleimani and his companions who destroyed ISIL terrorism in the region.

“Americans have been never our friend, and that is why we do not normalize relations with the United States", Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force Commander  Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said, adding, "Even this normalization does not solve the country's problems”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hajizadeh described ISIL terrorism as a virus coming from American think tanks, saying that the US regime has been always trying to make the entire Islamic world face the problem of takfiri and terrorists.

However, by the timely decision of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the self-sacrifice of the Shrine Defenders, especially General Qassem Soleimani, ISIL was restrained and destroyed, he stressed.

"The guidance and command of Martyr General Qassem Soleimani and the sacrifice of the Shrine Defenders are the main factors of our security today", he added.

