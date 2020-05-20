Pursuing Gen. Soleimani’s case among main priorities of Judiciary: chief

“There are two aspects to pursuing this case, one international and one internal,” he said in an interview on Wednesday. “In the international arena, we have been in contact with international judicial institutions since the early days of the assassination, including a detailed conversation with a senior Iraqi judicial official, and coordination has been made for the international follow-up of the case.”

“The Judiciary's Human Rights Committee also handed over a multi-million signature letter from the Iranian people to the High Commissioner for Human Rights asking them to deal with the perpetrators of the crime against Haj Qasem Soleimani. We are also seeking to follow up on this crime at an international tribunal.”

“Domestically, the Parliament has given the Judiciary Branch the power to prosecute any case against the US government in domestic courts whenever the US government takes illegal or aggressive action against individuals. Accordingly, the qualitative and legal process of pursuing the case of Haj Qasem Soleimani's assassination has begun in the Judiciary, and an investigator and a judge have been appointed to file the case and consider the various aspects of the assassination. The conclusion of this case is on the serious agenda of the Judiciary, and we hope that the results will be announced to the people and the friends of Martyr Soleimani soon.”

At the direct order of US President Donald Trump, American terrorist forces launched airstrikes at Baghdad airport on Jan. 3, assassinating Lieutenant General Soleimani and deputy PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their comrades. Iran vehemently condemned the attack, vowing to take harsh revenge, part of which came five days later by a missile strike at US’ al-Asad airbase in Iraq.

Iran has also vowed to lodge a complaint against the US in international courts. In early February, a lawyer of Martyr Soleiman’s case said that 400-page litigation by families of anti-terror forces against the United States has been completed and handed over to the Judiciary Branch.

“We have litigated against all the US presidents who have had a role in terrorism, and against arms manufacturers. We will first follow the case in a domestic court before bringing it before an international one,” she added.

