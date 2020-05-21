  1. Politics
Sanctions, coronavirus cannot stop Iran's production: Rouhani

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the American virus and coronavirus can not stop Iran in the production field despite their impacts.

"Unprecedented sanctions and severe pressure cannot affect our nation. The United States cannot bring the Iranian nation to its knees," said Rouhani on Thursday in his address to a ceremony held via a video-conference on the launch of the national projects in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

"Coronavirus and similar problems cannot stop our production," he added, saying, "The American virus and coronavirus will not be able to stop Iran in the production field despite their impacts. We will still continue to produce."

"Iran will well breeze through the problems and not let the US wrong policies get effective," the President said.

On the eve of the International Quds Day, he also reiterated, " We will always back the oppressed nations and Palestinian." 

