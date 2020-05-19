Al-Mayadeen releases martyr Gen. Soleimani’s letter penned to al-Qassam cmdr.

In this letter, former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani called Mohammed Deif Commander of al-Qassam Brigades as a ‘living martyr’ and a ‘brave commander’ and sent greetings to the brave nation of Palestine who are under the oppressive siege in the face of eyes of millions of Muslims.”

“All should be ensured that, the more pressures increase and the more sanctions are intensified, Islamic Republic of Iran will not leave Palestine and Palestinian people alone,” martyr Gen. Soleimani wrote.

In a part of latter, martyr Gen. Qasem Soleimani also sent his greetings to the Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh and called him [Haniyeh] as a resilient and resistant commander.

“Defending Palestine is an honor for the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran will not renounce and give up its duty for the benefit of the world. Palestinians are our friends and enemies of Palestine are our enemies and this is and will be our policy,” martyr Soleimani wrote.

Former IRGC Quds Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and eight others were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020 at the direct order of US President Donald Trump.

MA/4929893