Iranian trucks heading homeland from Ukraine's port of Odessa

The issue was resolved thanks to the negotiations conducted by the Iranian foreign ministry with the foreign sides.

Back in early April, some 33 Iranian drivers and 26 trucks are on their way to Iran after being stranded in Italy, Greece, Romania and Bulgaria due to the outbreak of coronavirus and restrictions imposed by the Turkish government.

The coordination for their return is done by Iranian ambassadors in the named countries.

The Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said in late March that the Ministry has launched efforts to settle the problems that Iranian truck drivers may be facing in the other countries, as in Europe, amid coronavirus concerns.

“In the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus in the world, Europe has now emerged as an epicenter of the disease, and strict regulations have been introduced along the borders of the European countries, which also apply to the European citizens.”

“Considering such circumstances, our Embassies in Europe and in all regional countries and neighbors have been active and on the alert since a month ago, and have even presented experts with definite telephone numbers (to answer the calls) round the clock to pursue the cases.”

“Specifically about those trucks, consultations have been in progress both at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Headquarters and at the Embassies until this morning immediately after receiving information about their (trucks’) exact location, and consultations have been made with the customs authorities of Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey to facilitate the movement of them (the trucks),” Mousavi said.

MNA/FNA13990208000706