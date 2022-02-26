Envoy says Iranian nationals enabled to leave Ukraine

With the efforts of the embassy of the Republic of Iran in Ukraine, the Iranian Foreign Ministry staff, and with the sincere support of the ambassadors to Warsaw, Budapest, and Bucharest, it became possible for Iranian citizens in Ukraine to leave the country and return home, Iranian Ambassador to Kyiv made the announcement in his Twitter account.

Manouchehr Moradi also expressed hope that compatriots return to their homeland.

Earlier on Thursday night, Moradi paid a visit to the shelter Iranian students in the country are taking refuge in as arrangements are being done to transfer them back home as Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday morning.

According to him, Iran's embassy in Ukraine is making necessary arrangements with Tehran to facilitate transferring of Iranian nationals through Moldova and Ukraine's other neighbors.

