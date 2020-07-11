2nd group of Iranians stranded in Belarus return home

The second group of Iranian nationals and students who had been stranded in Belarus due to the cancelation of flights as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 outbreak, was returned home on a flight from Minsk to Tehran on Friday.

In this regard, officials at Iranian Embassy made their utmost efforts with the officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and Civil Aviation Organization [CAO] as well as Iran’s National Flag Carrier “Iran Air” for returning Iranians stranded in Belarus to homeland.

The first group of Iranian students and citizens, amounting to 118 passengers, residing in Belarus returned home last month.

Iran has been busy negotiating and coordinating with other countries to launch extraordinary flights, in a bid to bring home its nationals who have been stuck in different parts of the world after the coronavirus lockdown.

