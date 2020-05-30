US decline accelerated in intl. arena: Iran’s top security official

In his twitter account on Sat., Shamkhani wrote, “the hollow boastings of US Trump administration’s team are taken after at the condition that the US decline has been accelerated significantly.”

Successive failures of the United States from the ‘Axis of Resistance, escalation of conflicts of the US with the international community abroad, disabled and incompetent economy and unemployment, catastrophic healthcare system, restriction of media and deep social-security crises inside the country are ‘undeniable evidences’, Shamkhani wrote.

MA/IRN83805152