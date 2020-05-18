Phosphate concentrate production vol. up 7% last year: IMIDRO

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization [IMIDRO], Esfordi Phosphate Complex produced about 92,491 tons of phosphate concentrate last year [ended March 20, 2020].

IMIDRO put the phosphate concentrate produced at the complex from March 21, 2018 to March 20, 2019 at 86,579 tons.

Of total 92,491 tons of phosphate concentrate produced last year, 32,003 tons of which was exported, showing a significant 925 percent growth.

IMIDRO also put the volume of minerals extracted by Esfordi Phosphate Complex in the mentioned period at 305,814 tons, showing a 14 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Esfordi Phosphate Complex, as a subsidiary of Iran Minerals Production and supply Company, is located in Bafq County, Yazd province.

