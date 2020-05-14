Iran names Palestine most significant issue in Muslim World

The Palestinian land witnessed one of the most tragic incidents in the history of Islam and the world on May 14, 1948. Ever since the people of this territory have not savored the taste of tranquility and calm. Seventy-two years ago this day, zionist immigrants, relying on racist and deviant ideas and thoughts, murdered the native people of Palestine, including innocent men and women, young and old, as well as children or forced them to quit their land and houses. Zionists started ruling Palestinian land, the incident with terrible consequences for West Asia, the statement said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reannounces its support and unity for Palestinians and once against rejects the so-called 'Deal of Century'. It regards Palestine as the first and most significant issue in the Muslim World, it underlined.

While expressing its full solidarity with the cause of the Palestinian people, Iran once again reiterates the key responsibility of the international community, especially the United Nations, to put an end to the organized occupation of the Palestinian territory and holy al-Quds and to help the people of this land determine their destiny, return to their homeland and establish an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital, it added.

May 15, known as the Nakba Day, marks the establishment of the Israeli regime in 1948 and the forcible expulsion of about 700,000 Palestinians from their lands and their scattering across refugee camps in the West Bank, Gaza, and neighboring countries.

