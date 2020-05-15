Iran calls on intl. community to stand up for Palestinians’ right to self-determination

In its Twitter account late on Thu., the Iranian Foreign Ministry pointed to the Palestinians' right to self-determination, urging the world to stand up for this right.

“Today, is the Day of Catastrophe (or#Nakba Day) after the Zionists’ occupation of the lands of Palestinians, led to their mass exodus since 1948. The world must stand up for the Palestinians’ right to self-determination, as this long overdue right is recognized globally. #Covid1948”

May 15, known as the Nakba Day, marks the establishment of the Israeli regime in 1948 and the forcible expulsion of about 700,000 Palestinians from their lands and their scattering across refugee camps in the West Bank, Gaza, and neighboring countries.

MA/4925739