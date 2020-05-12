Trump administration's incompetence putting intolerable burden on nurses

In a twitter message on the occasion of International Nurses Day, Mousavi wrote, “Today is the Nurses Day. Amid COVID19, we are all indebted to sacrifice of hero nurses in Iran and across the globe risking their lives to save ours.”

“The risk is particularly noticed in the United States where Trump government’s incompetence has imposed an intolerable burden on frontline nurses, with insufficient equipment,” he added.

May 12 is International Nurses Day. On this occasion, the World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted that nurses are at the forefront of fighting epidemics and pandemics, stating that the COVID-19 is a reminder of the important role nurses play.

WHO stressed that without nurses and other health workers, the battle against outbreaks will not be won and the world will not achieve the Sustainable Development Goals or universal health coverage.

Over 4.2 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus around the world, of whom more than 287,000 have lost their lives, while 1.5 million people have recovered from the disease.

The US has registered the highest number of infections (over 1.38 million) and fatalities (more than 81,000 people).

