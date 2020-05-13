Intl. conf. of supporting Intifada terms 'Deal of Century' futile plan

"The signs of the US decline and the withdrawal of foreign forces from the region have emerged and the fake Zionist regime will have no place in the future of the region," the statement said.

The international conference noted that the Zionists that they will not be able to add the West Bank to the occupied lands under the support of Trump.

Referring to the Nakba Day and the massacre of Palestinians under the support of the UK and the US at the time, the statement noted that the regime in Tel Aviv is still continuing its illegal actions abusing international and regional unorganized conditions.

It added that after 72 years since the formation of the Zionist regime, the public opinion of the world is fully aware about the crimes it did against the Palestinians and its ongoing cruel and inhumane measures against the two million people under siege in Gaza, such as preventing them from having access to medical requirements under the coronavirus outbreak.

"The American unilateral and Zionist Deal of Century is an ineffective action that has increased the unity among the Palestinian people and political groups," it said.

The Nakba Day is marked annually on May 15. It refers to the forcible expulsion of some 700,000 Palestinians from their lands following the creation of Israel in 1948 and their scattering across refugee camps in the West Bank, Gaza, and neighboring countries.

