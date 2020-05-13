Iran, Russia stress coop. in fight against coronavirus

It is necessary to expand cooperation and exchange of experiences between Iran and Russia in the fight against the corona virus, Namaki said.

Noting the need for cooperation between the two countries in the fight against COVID-19 and in support of the World Health Organization, he elaborated on Iran’s measures in line with the national anti-COVID19 campaign, social distancing plan and the gradual opening of businesses.

Referring to good relations between Iranian and Russian health ministries over the past few years, he stressed efforts made in line with developing all-out cooperation especially in research and medical fields.

Murashko, for his part, emphasized on developing mutual cooperation in health, research, medicine and vaccine fields.

