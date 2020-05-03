Health min. briefs on organizations’ capability in producing anti-corona equipment

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Sunday evening., the health minister reported on trend of death toll caused by the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country and also high capability of industrial organizations of the country in producing medical equipment and anti-corona devices.

In this meeting, President Hassan Rouhani expressed his thanks to the unflinching and relentless efforts of the medical staff and producers of medical equipment in the country and called on people to observe health protocols strictly amid the outbreak.

President Rouhani pointed to the successful experiences gained in the country in the field of battling against COVID-19 and said, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to export anti-corona equipment and devices to other countries.”

