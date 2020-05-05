Iran, Pakistan discuss ways to contain COVID-19

Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki and Special Assistant to Pakistan’s Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza held a meeting via video conference on Monday with the aim to strengthen joint cooperation and exchange experiences to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the two sides shared the steps and measures taken by each other’s governments to manage the outbreak of corona.

Namaki highlighted the close and fraternal relations between the two countries.

He said that Iran as a national policy promoted social distancing and is ready to share its experience with friendly and neighboring Pakistan.

Dr. Mirza, for his part, praised the effective measures taken by the Iranian government against the coronavirus, saying that Pakistan has established National Command and Operations Center to overcome the challenge of Covid-19.

He informed the Iranian minister that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan monitors the situation himself.

The sides stressed the need to share the effective experiences and measures between the two neighbors to facilitating curbing the novel virus.

Iran is among the world’s worst-hit countries by the coronavirus. As of Tuesday, some 99,970 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran, of whom 4,340 have died.

Pakistan has so far registered 21,501 cases of infection with the novel virus, with the death toll standing at 486.

