May 15, 2020, 11:51 AM

Iran ready to share online-education experience with Muslim states

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share its online-education experiences during the outbreak of coronavirus global pandemic with Muslim countries, said an Iranian minister.

Iranian Minister of Education Mohsen Haji Mirzaei made the remarks on Fri. in an extraordinary conference of education ministers of Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization [ISISCO], entitled ‘training and educational systems’ and added, “we are ready, in addition to exchanging experience and technical assistance to Muslim countries, to provide applicant countries with free online-education system amid the pandemic.”

Entitled “educational and training systems” in the face of crises and coronavirus pandemic, the conference was held through online participation of education ministers of more than 50 countries and some international organizations with the aim of focusing on the challenges ahead of member states and finding the basic solutions in this field, he stressed.

The role of ISISCO, as a coordinating institution for sharing experiences and implementing coordinated international measures to address COVID-19, is very important and significant.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, Islamic Republic of Iran, in its first move to prevent cessation of education, immediately started broadcasting educational programs ‘live’ on TV as the most accessible media outlet for all educational courses for 13 hours a day, Haji Mirzaei added.

