May 10, 2020, 9:59 AM

Global death toll from coronavirus exceeds 280,000

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Globally, more than 280,000 have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, while the number of confirmed infections has surpassed four million and more than 1.3 million people have recovered.

According to the latest reports on Sunday, 4,101,772 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in various countries around the world, while 280,443 have lost their lives due to the disease and 1,441,791 people have recovered.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Spain rose to 80,037, while the overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 1,347,309.

Coronavirus deaths in the United Kingdom have reached 31,587, the highest in Europe, according to official data.

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 26,478, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 262,783.

Italy's coronavirus death toll has risen to at least 30,395 and the number of infected people reached 218,268.

More than 106,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Iran, with the death toll standing at 6,589.

