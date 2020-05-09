106,220 infected by, 85,064 recover from coronavirus in Iran

Some 1,529 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 106,220 since the outbreak, said Jahanpour in his daily press conference.

He put the number of those who lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours at 48, which brings the total death toll to 6,589 in Iran.

According to the Health Ministry Spokesman, 85,064 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,696 patients are in critical condition.

So far, some 573,220 tests have been taken in laboratories across the country to detect infected cases, Jahanpour said.

As of Sat., 4,325,000 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in various countries around the world, while 275,424 have lost their lives due to the disease and 1,375,759 people have recovered.

ZZ/4920780