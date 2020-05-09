  1. Politics
May 9, 2020, 8:50 PM

Velayati congratulates Iraqis for formation of new government

Velayati congratulates Iraqis for formation of new government

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati congratulated the Iraqi nation, government, and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi on the formation of the Iraqi government.

In a message on Saturday, Velayati congratulated the Iraqi nation, government, and the Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi as well as his cabinet on the formation of the Iraqi government.

“Iran and Iraq, as two friendly countries, have always taken steps to develop cooperation, and we hope to see the increasing success and victories of the Iraqi nation and government.,” he emphasized.

Receiving the Iraqi Parliament's vote of confidence in late hours of Wednesday, al-Kazemi, is now the country's Prime Minister. More than 231 Parliament members attended the session.

MNA/ 4921108

News Code 158507

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News