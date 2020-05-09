Velayati congratulates Iraqis for formation of new government

In a message on Saturday, Velayati congratulated the Iraqi nation, government, and the Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi as well as his cabinet on the formation of the Iraqi government.

“Iran and Iraq, as two friendly countries, have always taken steps to develop cooperation, and we hope to see the increasing success and victories of the Iraqi nation and government.,” he emphasized.

Receiving the Iraqi Parliament's vote of confidence in late hours of Wednesday, al-Kazemi, is now the country's Prime Minister. More than 231 Parliament members attended the session.

