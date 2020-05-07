Iranian amb. to Baghdad congratulates al-Kazemi on approval as PM

Through a twitter message on Thursday, Masjedi wished success and prosperity for the new Iraqi government.

Receiving Iraqi Parliament's vote of confidence in Late hours of Wednesday, al-Kazemi, is now the country's Prime Minister.

More than 231 Parliament members attended the session.

"My Cabinet has warned Parliament’s support and we will work to earn the trust and support of the Iraqi people," Al-Kazemi tweeted.

"I am grateful to those who worked with us to form the government," he added, "I urge all political actors to come together around a national program to serve Iraq's interests."

During his address to Parliament, he pledged to hold transparent and early elections, to restrict access to weapons and to curb corruption.

This is a government that will provide a solution, not add to the crises, Al-Kazemi said.

MNA/