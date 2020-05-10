Rouhani congratulates Iraq's new PM

In an official message, forwarded on Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Mustafa al-Kazemi for being elected as Iraq’ Prime Minister.

“I wish that the relations between Iran and Iraq will be further enhanced and strengthened in the interests of the two nations and in the various political, economic, and cultural spheres,” President Rouhani said in his message.

The Iranian president also wished Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi health and success and Iraq's nation felicity and prosperity.

ZZ/ 4921889