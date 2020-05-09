  1. Politics
May 9, 2020, 7:55 PM

IRGC fighters equipped with new air-to-surface missile

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – A new video clip has been released by the Islamic Revolution Gaurd Crops which shows a new air-to-surface missile launched by the force's fighter jets.

The video was released today on the occasion of the 6th anniversary of a visit paid by the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to an exhibition showcasing IRGC's Aerospace achievements. 

In the final moments of the video, a Sukhoi Su-17 fighter jet is seen launching an air-to-surface missile. 

No further information has been yet released about the features of this missile but Fars News Agency notes in a report that "it seems to be an airborne missile developed from the guided Faj4 rocket."

Fajr-4 rocket is among 333-mm caliber missiles that have already been developed in two models by the addition of guiding wings. 

The video comes as the force has recently surprised the world by successfully launching Qassed-1 launcher which put Noor-1 satellite into orbit. 

