Launching ‘Noor-1’ satellite showcases new dimensions of Iran’s defense power

In a congratulatory message addressed to the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh on Sun., he said, “as a major national achievement, successful launch of ‘Noor-1’ military satellite showcased new dimensions of defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in international arena.”

The text of message is read as follows:

At the threshold of the holy month of Ramadan and on the occasion of establishment anniversary of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), success of military forces of the Establishment in launching ‘Noor-1’ satellite, which was a great national achievement and a new development in space sector of the country, displayed new dimensions of defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in global arena.

I seize this opportunity to congratulate successful launch of Iran's first military satellite to the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, all commanders of IRGC Aerospace forces and the noble nation of Islamic Iran.

[The elite force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully launched the Noor-1 Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed (messenger) on Wednesday morning and placed it into the orbit at an altitude of 425km. The launch of Noor-1 which is the Islamic Republic’s first military satellite was carried out on the anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC.]

MNA/4910160