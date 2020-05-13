Iran delivers homegrown corona diagnostic kits to Germany: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said on Wednesday that this consignment includes 200 sets of coronavirus diagnostic kits, each set of which is used for 100 diagnostic tests. This consignment will be used for 20,000 diagnostic tests.

Referring to Iran's export capacity in the field of COVID-19 diagnostic kits, he said: "420,000 corona tests will be taken from these two shipments and the domestic knowledge-based company manufacturing the kits has announced that it has high capacity in mass production and export of these kits to other countries.”

According to Latifi, several African countries are waiting to receive and purchase supplies from Iran. Flight restrictions have created a major obstacle to send the test kits.

The first shipment of the Iranian knowledge-based companies including COVID19 serology diagnostic kits and 40,000 items was exported to Germany on May 5.

Over 60 countries including Germany, Turkey, Poland, and some countries in South America and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have so far requested the product, he noted.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in his twitter account had written that Tehran has forwarded 40,000 advanced coronavirus diagnostic kits to Germany, Turkey and other countries.

MA/IRN83786536