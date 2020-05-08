No worry about supplying COVID-19 hygiene supplies: IFDA chief

He made the remarks on Fri. via video conference and added, “salient measures were taken in the country in a short period with regards to the supply and procurement of essential medical supplies needed in the fight against coronavirus.”

Regarding the production of ventilator, Shanehsaz added, “we managed to produce the device in the country. presently, domestic demand to ventilator has been met in a way that we can export ventilator overseas.”

In addition to meeting requirement of country in the field of medical supplies and coronavirus diagnostic kit, “we can export these products as well.”

In response to a question on measures taken in the field of importing influenza vaccine into the country in the current year [started March 21, 2020], Shanehsaz added, “given the global demand to this vaccine, it is predicted that the country will need to import influenza vaccine up to 10fold than the previous year [ended March 20, 2020].”

