Iraq forms crisis desk to review agreement with US: Al-Kadhimi

Following his first Cabinet meeting, al-Kadhimi told reporters the group established a crisis desk consisting of foreign affairs experts.

Iraq and the US signed the Strategic Framework Agreement in 2008 based on a mutual cooperation between the two countries.

However, the country has been the scene of some terrorist activities lately by the US-sponsored takfiri groups.

The ISIL Takfiri terrorist group launched several attacks across Iraq earlier this month, killing a number of Iraqi fighters.

The resistance movements have warned that the deadly attacks were part of a US plot to bring the terrorists back to the country.

MR/IRN83781801