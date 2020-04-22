Kolakovic thanks Iran for the ‘wonderful adventure’

“My dear associates, my dear players, federation employees. My dear Iranian friends! Adorable Iranian people! After three years of full effort, sweat, sadness, laughter, tears, beauty and joy, the moment of departure from Iran came,” he wrote on Tuesday.

The message came after the Iranian Volleyball Federation announced on Tuesday that the Montenegrin coach’s contract has been officially canceled.

“This wonderful adventure, a wonderful experience, was interrupted earlier than I expected. But it doesn’t matter anymore. Nothing can diminish my beautiful memories of the time we spent together in the constant struggle for the success of the Iranian team. You will forever be in my heart because of your courage, intellect, emotions, and respect that you have shown every day.”

“I look forward to our possible meetings wherever we are,” he added.

Kolakovic’s contract had been penned till the end of the 2020 Olympics but as the major event has been postponed for a year and national events are in a state of limbo due to the pandemic, the federation decided to terminate the agreement with mutual consent.

