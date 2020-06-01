  1. Sports
International Volleyball Federation seeks to broadcast Iran, S. Korea match on YouTube: report

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – The match between Iran and South Korea in the Tokyo Olympic qualifying event will be broadcast on YouTube by International Volleyball Federation.

International Volleyball Federation seeks to broadcast five interesting recent volleyball matches on YouTube, including the match between Iran and South Korea in the Tokyo Olympic qualifying event in China.

The match between Peru and Kenya in the Women's World Cup 2016, Italy and Argentina in the 2016 Men's World Cup, China and the Netherlands in the 2017 Grand Prix and France and Brazil in the 2016 World Cup are other interesting games for the International Volleyball Federation.

