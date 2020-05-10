Failure to pay attention to standards to lead loss of target markets: deputy FM

If some Iranian exporters fail to pay attention to the standards, they will lose the export target markets.

This situation will inflict serious damage to the prestige of goods and status of the Islamic Republic of Iran at export markets, he said, adding, “if we do not have the necessary caution and calculation due to the presence of rivals at the export markets, we will face problems and consequently, the country will lose the target markets.”

The deputy foreign minister emphasized, “sometimes, countries prevent import of Iranian goods and products due to the inattention of exporters of the country to standards. In some cases, these countries have even embarked on returning goods to the country, so that this issue will cost dearly for economic status of the country at the international markets.”

He called on Iranian exporters to observe standards in production of their goods, for, there are other rivals in target markets, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Ansari reiterated.

